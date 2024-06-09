Jose Mourinho makes Euro 2024 predictions, including Cristiano Ronaldo and England

Jose Mourinho believes England and his native Portugal are among the main contenders for this summer’s European Championships.

Alongside France, the two nations are many people’s picks as the most likely to leave victorious this summer, even more so than hosts Germany, holders Italy and three-time champions Spain.

That is the opinion of former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Mourinho, who has given his prediction.

“I think practically everyone thinks like me,” he said (via the Mirror). “Portugal, England, France, below them are Germany and Spain.”

Mourinho makes Cristiano Ronaldo prediction

Mourinho has also had his say on compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of making an impact in Germany this summer.

Ronaldo has enjoyed incredible longevity and before a ball is even kicked at Euro 2024, is already a veteran of 10 major international tournaments with Portugal — guiding them to the Euro 2016 title, as well as the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

At 39 years old, the 206-time international — who has scored a remarkable 128 goals for his country to date — will once again line up as Portugal look to regain their European crown.

Ronaldo heads to Germany having scored 64 goals in 70 matches across all competitions since joining Saudi side Al-Nassr in January 2023.

And despite no longer playing in Europe and having his best days behind him, Mourinho believes Ronaldo is still well-placed to fire Portugal to glory this summer.

“The coach knows,” the new Fenerbahce manager said. “Cristiano is the one who knows how he feels, what his goals are, how the coach wants to use him, whether to play every minute of every game or protect him in key moments.

“But there’s a lot that goes on inside that gets between them. He has a lot of influence and he will score his goals.

“I don’t believe he will leave the European Championship without goals.”