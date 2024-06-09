Leeds looking to sell 21-year-old after fallout with Daniel Farke

Following his confrontation with Daniel Farke earlier this year, Leeds United are prepared to cash in on Charlie Cresswell for £3 million.

French and German teams are keen on signing the 21-year-old defender.

Having started just one of his five Championship games, Cresswell has spent another season on the fringes of Leeds’ first team.

The defender made it evident to Farke in 23/24 that he was unhappy with his lack of playing time, and the manager didn’t take it well.

In 2022–2023, Cresswell went on loan to Millwall, where he demonstrated his abilities as one of the best young defenders in the EFL.

However, once Pascal Struijk was sidelined by injury, Farke’s reliable centre-back duo of Joe Rodon, on loan from Spurs, and Ethan Ampadu proved to be an unbreakable barrier to regular first team football for the 21-year-old.

Since then, Rodon has returned to his parent team, Tottenham Hotspur, but it doesn’t appear probable that Cresswell will make a comeback to the first team, and reporter Alan Nixon says a summer departure is planned.

In an attempt to restart his bright future for the upcoming campaign, the England youth international now appears certain to pursue a move away from Elland Road.

Leeds are set to go through major changes this summer

Cresswell has been with the team since 2013. In 2018, he signed a two-year scholarship with Leeds before signing his first professional deal with the team the following year.