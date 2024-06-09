Leicester man now reassessing his future after Maresca exit

Harry Souttar is hoping that Leicester City’s appointment of a new manager would eliminate his need to hunt for a new team this summer.

After being given limited time throughout the Foxes’ English Championship-winning season under manager Enzo Maresca, Souttar’s departure from Leicester looked all but inevitable.

However, with Chelsea having signed the Italian manager, and Souttar still having four years left on his Leicester contract, his future is uncertain and might rely on who the Foxes choose to replace Maresca.

The 25-year-old acknowledges that his future is still uncertain. He does, nevertheless, intend to have the chance to make an impression on Maresca’s successor, whoever that might be.

“It’d be very clear if [Enzo Maresca] was still there, my situation; to try and leave the club and get more minutes because I’ve lost out on a lot of football,” Souttar told ESPN.

“To still be selected for the national team I know I need to be playing football.

“I just have to wait to see what the club does and who comes in and then to try to impress the new manager that comes in. When I get back for pre-season, we’ll probably have a sit down after a few weeks and have a chat and see where we’re at.

“I think that’s the best thing to do. Obviously, we don’t have a manager yet. So I don’t know and I can’t comment or speculate on who it’s going to be.

“But I’ve just got to give myself the best shot of trying to impress him and the staff that will come in as well. We’ll just go from there.”

Last season, Souttar made just four appearances for Leicester City.

Souttar’s Leicester career has been given a lifeline

Maresca’s preferred lineup for his defense included Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, Conor Coady, and Ben Nelson.

Vestergaard is likely to sign a new deal, which will give the incoming manager access to all five of the centre-backs.

After joining the club 18 months ago from Stoke, Souttar is unlikely to leave the newly promoted team.