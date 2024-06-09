Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is still a player of interest for Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea as the duo contemplate making a move for the winger.

The 22-year-old had an exceptional campaign in the Championship with the Yorkshire club, producing 21 goals and a further 10 assists across the 49 matches he featured in for the Whites.

However, Daniel Farke’s team failed to secure promotion to the Premier League and given the Dutch star’s performances, several clubs think they can sign the winger ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool and Chelsea are among them as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Premier League duo still appreciate Summerville having scouted the 22-year-old for months. It is still early in the transfer window and there is still plenty of time for clubs to approach Leeds for their star man.

The winger has a contract at Elland Road until 2026 and will not want to lose the player, however, given their financial situation, the Championship outfit will likely accept any big offer that arrives at their door for Summerville.

Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Romano has provided an update on the future of Summerville and has stated that there is still time for Liverpool and Chelsea to make a move for the Dutch winger.

“Liverpool and Chelsea have both been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but then in terms of negotiations, nothing has started yet,” the transfer expert said.

“Talk of the Reds no longer being interested in the winger can’t be true as it is still early for this transfer. The appreciation from both clubs is still there, so we have to see if they decide to approach Leeds for Summerville at some point during the transfer window.”