Liverpool have not given up hope of adding Ederson to their squad this summer.

The Reds were understood to have made their first approach for the Brazilian back in January, though this failed to move the needle significantly.

Sources close to CaughtOffside, however, now claim that Arne Slot’s outfit is preparing an offer around the €45-50m [£38.2-42.4m / $48.6-54m] mark in an attempt to convince Atalanta to sell.

What is Atalanta’s position on Ederson?

The Europa League winners are understandably not keen on selling one of their best talents this summer.

With the possible exit of Teun Koopmeiners (to Juventus) on the cards, head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and Atalanta are in agreement that they don’t want to see Ederson follow suit. Negotiations are already well underway for the Dutchman and a successful exit there would block a potential second exit for his midfield teammate.

Should the Netherlands international fail to complete a move, however, this would allow La Dea to reconsider Ederson’s potential departure.

CaughtOffside understands this will only be allowed to take place after the Copa America. The Serie A outfit believes the Brazilian international could have an excellent tournament this summer, which would inevitably boost his value.

Competition for Ederson’s signature

Liverpool still won’t have a clear path to landing the 24-year-old footballer.

The Reds are expected to face serious competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle, in addition to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, who all hold interest in the player.

Each outfit, CaughtOffside are informed, could take their interest further with concrete steps in the coming weeks.