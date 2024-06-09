Manchester United are looking to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit this summer and they have identified the RCD Espanyol striker Joselu as an option.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United have emerged as a suitor for the 34-year-old attacker who has proven himself to be a useful squad option for Los Blancos on loan this past season. He was the key player for them as Real Madrid managed to win the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy. The experienced striker scored 17 goals in all competitions, despite not being a regular starter for the Spanish club.

The 34-year-old striker could have a similar impact at Manchester United as well. The Red Devils need more quality in their attack and Joselu would be the ideal squad player for them. They signed Rasmus Hojlund at the start of last season and the young Denmark international has proven himself to be a quality signing. However, he needs more support in the attack. Joselu could be the ideal backup option to him.

Joselu could be useful for Man United

The Spaniard will look to make his mark in the Premier League if the transfer goes through. He has played in England before with Newcastle United and Stoke City. However, he failed to make his mark back then. It remains to be seen whether he can make a defining impact at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have signed Kylian Mbappé and the French international will lead the line for the next season. Joselu will fall down the pecking order at the club if he stays on. It makes sense for him to move on. Los Blancos have an option to make his move permanent. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him permanently and sell him for a profit.

If Manchester United can provide him with gametime assurances, a move to Old Trafford will be quite attractive for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.