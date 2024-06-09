Man United, Liverpool have had ‘contacts and conversations’ about signing £51m-rated ace

Manchester United have been linked with the move for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old Portuguese international has attracted the attention of Manchester United and Liverpool with his performances and both clubs are keen on securing his signature this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano via Give Me Sport, both clubs have had talks regarding a potential move for Inacio. They have been scouting him extensively and it will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer to sign the player.

The defender has a £51 million release clause in his contract and there is no doubt that the two English clubs have the financial resources to afford him. Both clubs are in need of defensive reinforcements and the 22-year-old would be a quality long-term investment.

Romano said: “They had some contacts and conversations about Goncalo Inacio, they’ve been scouting him, Man United and Liverpool, both clubs.

Inacio is capable of operating as the left sided central defender as well as a left back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool or Manchester United. Liverpool need to replace Joel Matip who has left the club on a free transfer. Inacio seems like the ideal acquisition for them. He will be able to slot into the left back role if needed as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have to replace Raphael Varane and it will be interesting to see if they can win the race for Inacio. The 22-year-old is already operating at a high level and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a top class Premier League defender and he could improve both teams. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs agreed to pay his release in the coming weeks.