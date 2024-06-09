Manchester United want to sign Joao Neves from Benfica this summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the finest young midfield prospects in European football and his performances have attracted the adventure of the Red Devils.

The midfielder has a €120 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United are looking to secure his services. As per A Bola, the Red Devils have already submitted an offer for the midfielder but Benfica are not satisfied with the proposal. They are hoping to sell the player for his release clause of €120 million.

O Benfica está a sentir o peso da responsabilidade de decidir já o futuro de João Neves. Os encarnados agarram-se, por agora, à cláusula de rescisão de €120 milhões, mas a pressão vai aumentar.

Manchester United are expected to come forward with an improved offer in the coming weeks. It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity to the side. Neves would be a superb acquisition, but the reported asking price seems exorbitant.

Manchester United will hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Benfica to lower their demands. The Portuguese outfit have a reputation for being a difficult club to negotiate.

Joao Neves would improve Man United next season

Neves is a world class talent and he could develop into a future star. He might end up justifying the investment in the long term, but he is certainly not worth €120 million now. Manchester United might not want to pay over the odds for the player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 19-year-old could form a quality partnership with Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of the Manchester United midfield. The Red Devils must look to improve their midfield unit this summer if they are serious about competing for trophies next season and securing Champions League qualification..