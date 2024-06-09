Man United chiefs expect the club to sign 21-year-old target this month

Manchester United are keen on signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer.

They are keen on signing the highly-rated central defender who has been a key player for Everton this past season. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the league and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United as well.

Raphael Varane has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and he will need to be replaced adequately. Branthwaite is one of the finest young defenders in European football and he could develop into a star for Manchester United.

The Red Devils will have to tighten up defensively if they are serious about competing for trophies next season. Signing a talented young defender would prove to be a wise decision.

Branthwaite is likely to be an expensive acquisition, but he would be a long-term investment and he could justify the outlay in the long-term. According to a report from Liverpool echo, Manchester United Chiefs are now expecting to get the deal done before the end of this month.

Man United should look to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton will have to balance their books and raise some funds through sales in order to comply with financial regulations. They have already been handed multiple points deductions this past season and they will not want to be in a similar position next year.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can take advantage of the situation and sign the 21-year-old defender in the coming weeks.

It is fair to assume that the young defender will be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to compete for trophies next season.

Branthwaite has proven his quality with Everton, and he needs to take the next step in his career in order to improve as a player.