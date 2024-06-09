Danny Murphy has told Aston Villa to sign in-demand Chelsea player

Danny Murphy has suggested that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will be the ideal signing for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa team.

The Blues are looking to cash in on Gallagher to ease their financial concerns and comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge since last summer, despite the midfielder being one of Chelsea’s best players under Mauricio Pochettino.

Newcastle United and Tottenham have been linked with a move for the English midfielder and due to his stellar performances in 2023-24, Murphy wants Emery’s Villa to sign the midfielder as they prepare for their debut in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea are seeking £50m for Gallagher (via Sky Sports), who has just one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian as reported that Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea and he is taking his time to assess his options.

“I wouldn’t be surprised [if he wanted to leave],” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“I think he would be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa and it would be good value.

“I’ve been a little critical of his end product, that isn’t his strength although he can get in the box and score a goal. He was dropping in a bit deeper last season and he was absolutely terrific.

“When you look at some of the amounts being paid for players, £50m for Conor Gallagher… superb athlete, always fit, you know what you get, can play different positions.

“It’s an upgrade on what Villa have got and he would be playing Champions League football and I think the fans would love him, not that the Chelsea fans don’t.

“I think for Villa it would be really good value and a statement. I think it’s a perfect player for Aston Villa.”

Villa are expected to sign a number of players this summer as they aim to add talent and depth to their squad.

Aston Villa would need investment in their squad

They will be competing in four competitions next season; Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Emery would need a heavy squad as games would come thick and fast for the Midlands club next season.

Gallagher would be a fine addition to Villa and make their midfield a formidable force playing alongside Douglas Luiz and John McGinn.

His work rate and ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch will add a new dimension to the Villa side that surprised everyone last season by finishing in the top four.