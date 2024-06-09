Newcastle set to accept £25m bid for their forward who recently joined the club

Newcastle United could be willing to let Yankuba Minteh leave for £25m this summer, according to reports.

Minteh only joined the Magpies from Danish side OB last summer before immediately being loaned out to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a productive season in the Netherlands, notching 11 goals –including one in the Champions League — and six assists across all competitions to help the Rotterdam side finish second in the Eredivisie and lift the KNVB Cup.

“I have been keeping a very close eye on him,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said of Minteh in April (via ChronicleLive), adding: “I think he has done really well and attacked the challenge of going alone, new league, new team-mates and has played in the Champions League.

“I think he has done really well this year and he can be proud of his efforts.”

However, it appears the teenager hasn’t done enough to persuade Howe he can become a key player with the Magpies.

Everton and Liverpool are among the English clubs linked with a move for Minteh — with the latter now managed by his boss at Feyenoord, Arne Slot.

Minteh to leave St. James’ Park?

It’s not just the two Merseyside giants thought to be chasing Minteh.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle would be willing to accept a £25m offer for the Gambia international this summer, with the Magpies thought to be in a precarious position when it comes to Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

It’s understood that price tag has alerted clubs in Italy and Germany, with Newcastle happy to see Minteh leave if it means they can afford to keep hold of the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes beyond this summer.