Newcastle draw up three man shortlist as they look to bolster their attack

Newcastle are looking to sign a winger this summer and have drawn up a three man shortlist according to reports.

The Magpies finished seventh last season but missed out on European football completely due to Manchester United’s FA Cup success.

Eddie Howe will need his squad strengthened in the upcoming window if Newcastle are going to get back into Europe next season and bridge the gap to the top four.

Newcastle draw up three man attacking shortlist

Newcastle are believed to be targeting four signings, a goalkeeper, centre back, striker and right winger.

The Magpies missed out on Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, but hope to complete the signing of Lloyd Kelly, whilst they have also identified Burnley’s James Trafford as their priority target between the sticks.

Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy have operated on the right side of the attack for the majority of the past two seasons, but with major doubts over the future of the Paraguay international a new right winger is needed.

The Athletic report that Newcastle have drawn up a three man shortlist of Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Nico Williams.

It an ambitious set of targets but the trio would certainly improve Newcastle’s attack, although there’s the small issue that all three could be out of Newcastle’s price range.

It will be interesting to see how much money the Magpies have to spend this summer, and given their issues with profit and sustainability the sale of one of their star players can’t be ruled out.

Bowen is tied down at West Ham until 2030, Williams is under contract at Athletic Bilbao until 2027, whilst Summerville’s deal expires in 2026 which could make any potential moves difficult.

Of the trio Summerville is arguably the most attainable given Leeds are likely to need to sell following their failure to get promotion to the Premier League, with the 22-year-old reportedly valued at around £30m.

Next season is a huge opportunity for Howe’s men, and without European football they can fully focus on the league and try and get back into the Champions League.