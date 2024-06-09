Newcastle United could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit and they have been linked with a move for the Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 27-year-old striker will leave the Foxes this summer upon the expiry of his contract. He is expected to move on as a free agent and it seems that Newcastle could be a potential destination. The Magpies have been linked with a move for Iheanacho and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

They could use more quality and depth in the attack and the 27-year-old would be the ideal backup option to Alexander Isak. Callum Wilson has had his fair share of injury problems and Newcastle could use more depth in the attacking unit.

The opportunity to play for Newcastle will be quite attractive for Iheanacho as well, and he is likely to be keen on the move. Signing him on a free transfer would represent a no-risk signing for the Magpies. They will be able to move him on if he does not impress next season.

He has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and Leicester City. He knows the league and he should be able to settle in quickly.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification next season. They have had a disappointing season by the standards the past year. The Magpies need more depth in the side in order to do well and the 27-year-old could prove to be a handy option.

The 27 year old attacker is versatile enough to operate as centre forward as well as a wide forward. He could be an asset for Newcastle next season. The Magpies have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals, and they must look at more quality in the final third.