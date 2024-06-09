Newcastle United are hoping to sign the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

As per Fichajes, they have already submitted a €41 million offer for the Georgian goalkeeper and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish club are prepared to accept it. They are going through financial problems and they need to sell players in order to balance their books.

Newcastle’s offer will certainly be quite tempting for them. Mamardashvili has been an important player for them and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle as well. The Magpies are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper to support Nick Pope. The 23-year-old La Liga goalkeeper will compete with Pope for the starting spot next season.

Mamardashvili might fancy Newcastle move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the player as well, and he will look to test himself in English football. Newcastle have an exciting project and they will look to put together a formidable squad capable of winning trophies in the near future. The Georgian goalkeeper will certainly be excited to join them this summer if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

Newcastle missed out on Champions League qualification and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They will need to improve their squad in order to do well. Adding more quality and depth to their squad should be a top priority and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality goalkeeper before the window closes.

The 23-year-old has certainly proven himself with Valencia and he has the ability to adapt to English football and make an instant impact at Newcastle. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The goalkeeper certainly has the quality to justify the €41 million transfer if it goes through.