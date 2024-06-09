Sky Sports man claims Premier League striker will reject Leeds move

Fulham forward Bobby Decordova-Reid would reject a move to Leeds United in favour of remaining in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports journalist Dan Bardell.

Decordova-Reid has become a key player for Fulham since joining from Cardiff in 2019, initially on loan, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 209 appearances across all competitions and helping the club return to the Premier League in 2022.

However, the Jamaica international’s contract is set to expire this summer and according to a report from TEAMtalk, Everton and Leeds are among the clubs keeping tabs after talks over an extension at Craven Cottage collapsed.

Decordova-Reid to remain in the Premier League?

Sky Sports journalist Bardell believes Decordova-Reid has done enough to prove he’s a Premier League player and would reject Leeds in a bid to remain in the top flight.

“I think he’s a player who has worked hard to be a Premier League footballer and at the moment if there’s Premier League interest, although Leeds are a huge club, I can’t see him making that move,” Bardell told MOT Leeds News.

“It would be a huge signing for Leeds because I think he would do really well at Championship level but I think he will look it and think he’s a Premier League player.

“He’s consistently performed at Fulham for years and although I think he’d be a great pick-up for Leeds, I don’t think they’ll be able to entice him to the Championship.“

There’s no doubt Decordova-Reid would be a useful addition to any Premier League club seeking a versatile forward option, especially on a free transfer.

Still only 31, the former Bristol City man has played right across the forward line during his career, including on both wings, as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

Last season, Decordova-Reid scored six goals and provided two assists in 33 Premier League appearances to help Fulham finish 13th in the table — adding another goal and two assists in cup competitions.