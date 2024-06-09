Stuart Pearce says Manchester United star ‘lacks real personality’

Stuart Pearce has accused Marcus Rashford of ‘lacking personality’ and hopes the forward’s omission from England’s Euro 2024 squad will serve as a ‘wake-up call’.

Following a career-high 30 goals across all competitions in 2022/23, Rashford was brought back down to earth with just eight goals in 43 appearances last season.

The 26-year-old was a passenger for large portions of the season as United slipped to eighth in the Premier League table, though he did grab a goal and an assist as the Red Devils won the FA Cup.

Even so, that was not enough to convince Gareth Southgate that Rashford deserved a place in his squad for this summer’s European Championships — that’s despite the forward being capped 60 times for the Three Lions to date, scoring 17 goals and featuring at four previous major tournaments.

“With Marcus, I just feel that other players in that area of the pitch had better seasons. It’s as simple as that,” Southgate said of his decision to leave Rashford at home (via Sky Sports).

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen next Sunday.

Pearce doesn’t hold back on Rashford

Former England and Nottingham Forest left-back Pearce hasn’t held back in his assessment of Rashford’s omission for the Euros.

The ex-Manchester City boss has accused Rashford of ‘lacking personality’ and hopes he can use this setback to get his career back on track.

“You talk about Marcus Rashford. The last caller turned around and said it could adversely affect him. I think it should be a wake-up call to this kid,” Pearce said on talkSPORT (via HITC). “The talent that he has got. I have watched him at United, and every once in six games, he goes and does something, he gets you off your seat, he cuts inside and scores a wonderful goal.

“You think, you are one of our most talented players, you should be leading this squad, and you forced the England manager to leave you out of the squad because of your form.

“This is going to be harsh of me to say, he lacks real personality on a football pitch to grab his club side and take them to where they should be. He has been there since he was a kid. Grab the club by the scruff of the neck and lead the club. That’s the age he is at the moment.”