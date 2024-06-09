Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is highly rated around England and he has a bright future. Clubs like Chelsea are thought to be keen on his signature. Former Premier League stars, Theo Walcott and Frank Lampard were recently asked to select the five best wide players in English football right now.

While both players had Olise on their list, interestingly they picked Cole Palmer ahead of Olise in the top three. Palmer has been outstanding for Chelsea since joining the Blues. Chelsea were overly dependent on him for goals and creativity this past season and he has certainly established himself as one of the finest young players in the country.

Walcott believes that Palmer is better than Olise. The former Manchester City attacker mostly operated as the centre forward this past season due to the absence of a reliable goal scorer at Chelsea.

When asked about Cole Palmer, “Oh here we go, He’s number three,” Lampard said.

“Third, he has to be three, he’s better than Olise,” Walcott added.

It will be interesting to see if he is deployed in the wide areas next season. Chelsea need to improve their attacking unit during the summer window. Signing a reliable attacker should be one of their priorities. They could use more quality in the wide areas as well, and Olise will certainly be a superb long-term investment.

The 22-year-old has the potential to develop into one of the best attackers in the league, and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the long run. However, choosing Palmer ahead of him is hardly a surprise based on the England international’s performances last season.

Both players are prodigious talents with bright futures and they could develop into world class players with the right guidance.