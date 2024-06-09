Tottenham to terminate midfielder’s contract to end disappointing spell

According to Foot Mercato, Tanguy Ndombele’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur is set to be terminated and he will leave the club as a free agent.

The midfielder has not played for Spurs since January 2022, but after spending time on loan at Galatasaray and Napoli, he has won two league titles in as many seasons.

It’s reasonable to conclude that Ndombele, who was signed for a whooping £63 million (via Sky Sports) in 2019, has not worked out for Tottenham.

Even though the Frenchman has one more year left on his deal with the North London team, he may leave early as other teams are showing interest in signing him as a free agent.

Ndombele, who had an unsuccessful tenure in the Premier League, will be looking to move on. It remains to be seen which club will sign him this summer.

As per the report, Ndombele and Spurs will finalise their agreement in the coming days, allowing him to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

The 27-year-old played for Galatasaray on loan for the 2023–2024 season. Ndombele helped the Turkish Super League team win, and they were once again crowned Turkish Champions.

Tottenham fans will be happy to know that the player is about to leave the club after being their worst investment.

Ndombele was signed with huge expectations from Lyon, where the midfielder impressed some of the biggest clubs across Europe.

Tottenham have decided to move on from Ndombele

However, his time in the Premier League has been disastrous and it would not be wrong to say that he has been the club’s worst signing in a long time.

Tottenham will get nothing in return for the huge investment they made in the midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to make additions to his squad after recently adding the likes of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.