Transfer news: England star to Newcastle? Man City waiting on Ederson decision, Erik ten Hag’s future 50/50, & more

England star is a priority for Newcastle

Burnley’s James Trafford is a priority for Eddie Howe as the Newcastle manager looks to add to his goalkeeper position this summer. The Magpies also like Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili but both are considered too expensive. The 21-year-old would provide competition for Nick Pope, who missed a lot of the season through injury. I’ve no news on Liverpool and Chelsea being interested in Trafford despite the Premier League giants being linked to the Burnley goalkeeper.

Newcastle will now enter club-to-club talks with Burnley, so let’s see how it goes. Whatever fee they agree on for the England star, Man City will receive 20% of any future sale.

New contract at Man City could see key player leave the Premier League champions

Stefan Ortega has signed a new two-year deal with Man City until 2026 as the Premier League champions like the player and he trusts the project going forward. This move is also linked to the future of Ederson as I told you two weeks ago that City are open to the potential exit of the Brazilian goalkeeper. The player’s agent has been exploring options for weeks, so we have to wait and see.

However, this is not something guaranteed as it will depend on the proposals and the decision of the player. Man City have left it in the player’s hands, but if the Premier League champions receive a good proposal, they will not stand in the goalkeeper’s way. City consider Ortega a top goalkeeper and are happy to enter the 2024/25 campaign with the German as their number one.

This Ederson story is one to keep an eye on as there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United is 50/50

This weekend is a very intense one behind the scenes at Man United, despite things being very quiet around the future of Erik ten Hag. However, many things are happening.

I’m told that Man United are still talking to the representatives of other managers as the future of Ten Hag is still not safe as of right now. The Manchester club are yet to make a decision on their Dutch coach and are taking their time to make sure they make the right move. There are many people involved in this, including the board and the new co-owners.

The situation is still 50/50 as we wait for Manchester United to make their final decision.

Luis Guilherme to undergo West Ham medical next week

Luis Guilherme’s move from Palmeiras to West Ham is verbally done, but before the transfer is Here We Go, we wait for the player’s medical to be completed and the contracts to be signed.

The medical tests will take place early next week between Tuesday and Wednesday with the winger travelling to England on Sunday with his agent. The 18-year-old will then sign a five-year contract at West Ham.

The Brazilian is a very talented winger and the work of technical director Tim Steidten has helped bring the player to West Ham as he travelled to Brazil to get the deal over the line. The transfer was not an easy one to complete but the Premier League club made it happen.

The signing of Guilherme will cost West Ham a guaranteed €23m with €7m add-ons, with the Brazilian club receiving 20% from the 18-year-old’s next move.

Update on Man United’s centre-back search

Internal talks are currently ongoing over bringing a new centre-back to Man United, however, nothing will be done before they make their final decision on the future of Erik ten Hag, which should arrive soon.

Once the manager situation at Old Trafford is clarified, there will likely be a more concrete update about Man United’s search for a new central defender. I can say that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Juventus’ Gleison Bremer are all on the Premier League club’s list of targets. However, many options are being assessed for the role of new centre-back at Man United.

Brighton close to appointing 31-year-old coach

31-year-old Fabian Hürzeler is set to become the new manager of Brighton after helping St. Pauli get promoted to the Bundesliga this season. We are waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement on the compensation fee, but this is considered only a matter of time as negotiations are going very well.

Hürzeler already has an agreement in place with Brighton regarding his contract, his salary and the project at the Premier League club, so the deal is done. Once the compensation fee is agreed, the St. Pauli coach will be confirmed as the new manager of Brighton and the youngest in England’s top flight.

In other news…

Caoimhin Kelleher – There has been no update yet on the future of Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool, with everything very quiet at present. Liverpool consider him an important player, and they are very happy with him. The only way that changes is if the goalkeeper decides that he wants to leave this summer, but it’s still all quiet there.

Alphonso Davies – There has been no change in Alphonso Davies’ situation despite reports stating that he is leaning towards signing a new deal with Bayern Munich. The player has a new contract proposal from Bayern and Real Madrid are waiting to see what he does. We just have to wait and see what the full-back decides. If Davies wants to leave, Real Madrid will make their move, but the La Liga champions will only proceed with favourable conditions.

Crysencio Summerville – Liverpool and Chelsea have both been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but then in terms of negotiations, nothing has started yet. Talk of the Reds no longer being interested in the winger can’t be true as it is still early for this transfer. The appreciation from both clubs is still there, so we have to see if they decide to approach Leeds for Summerville at some point during the transfer window.