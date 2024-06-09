Manchester United remain intent on selling Jadon Sancho this summer regardless of who the manager is, and are looking for £40m according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

United have yet to make a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag but it appears they have made their mind up when it comes to Sancho.

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund following a very public falling out with Ten Hag, with it apparent his days at Old Trafford are numbered.

United want £40m for Jadon Sancho

Sancho joined United from Dortmund in a deal worth £73m back in 2021 and has made 82 appearances for the club scoring 12 goals.

The 24-year-old hasn’t appeared for the Red Devils since last August and only made three Premier League appearances for the club in the first half of the season.

Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag after hitting back at the Dutchman’s claims he wasn’t hitting the levels required in training, and he was subsequently frozen out of the first team squad.

A solution was found in January with Sancho returning to Dortmund where he established himself as a key player under Edin Terzic and played an important role in the German outfit’s run to the Champions League final.

Dortmund would no doubt like to make Sancho’s move permanent and Romano has taken to X.com to reveal United’s asking price.

He said:

“Manchester United remain 100% decided on selling Jadon Sancho this summer, regardless of who is manager.

“#MUFC board looking for £40m fee to let Sancho leave with interest from Borussia Dortmund but also other clubs.”

United are set to be busy this summer and the upcoming window is the first for Sim Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos since they took control of footballing operations.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, and are also looking for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Raphael Varane.

United will need to add quality to their squad if they are going to improve on their eighth place finish last season and get back into the Champions League.