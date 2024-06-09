Manchester United are considering a summer move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze according to reports.

United have yet to take a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag but that hasn’t stopped them from pressing ahead with their transfer activity.

The Red Devils are believed to be in the market for reinforcements all over the pitch following a difficult campaign, which despite winning the FA Cup saw them finish eighth and get knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages.

United considering Eze move

The Sun report that United are looking to battle Tottenham for Eze with the Red Devils believed to want to make the 25-year-old their marquee signing this summer.

Eze is said to have a release clause of £60m in his contract and scored 11 goals and provided four assists for the Eagles last season from 27 Premier League appearances.

The report adds that United are behind Spurs in the race for the England international who has also been linked with a move to champions Manchester City.

Eze isn’t the only Palace player United have been linked with this summer and they are known admirers of Michael Olise who is a boyhood fan of the club.

Palace will be desperate to keep hold of Eze and they showed real signs of promise under Oliver Glasner over the second half of the season as the Austrian guided them to a top ten finish in the Premier League.

The Sun add that United will likely need to sell before they consider a move for Eze with a number of names expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Raphael Varane has already left the club whilst there are doubts over the future of Harry Maguire, with Jadon Sancho also expected to leave the club.