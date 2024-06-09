Villa scout believes the club would entertain a ‘ridiculous’ offer for Ollie Watkins

Bryan King has claimed that Aston Villa will only accept a ridiculous offer for striker Ollie Watkins.

The Aston Villa main man scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season and guided Unai Emery’s team to a top four finish.

The Villans have now qualified for the Champions League next season and thanks to Watkins, they have become one of the success stories of last season.

His fine form has seen him get selected for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Under Emery, Watkins has taken his game to a whole another level and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the big boys of the Premier League.

Ex-Villa scout King has revealed that the club have no intentions of selling their big name players in the summer transfer window.

King believes Watkins is still unlikely to be compromised, according to an exclusive interview with Villa News.

“I don’t think they will sell their best players,” King said.

“But there are players in the squad who would be available, and Villa need to sell before they can buy.

“I don’t think Watkins will leave unless it is ridiculous money. It would be the wrong time to sell him.

“There are players who could raise decent money, but what kind of money will they need to generate?”

Aston Villa should back Emery in the market

With Villa now preparing for Champions League football next season, they should do backing Emery in the transfer market to strengthen the squad.

The Midlands club have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Villans might have to sell some of their players in order to raise cash and fall in line with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

With the Premier League club competing in four competitions next season, they will need a squad full of depth and options for Emery.