The future of the Manchester United head coach role may have now become clearer.

Christian Falk, reporting for the Daily Briefing, has now shared details of Thomas Tuchel’s talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the role in question.

The German tactician, formerly of FC Bayern Munich, finds himself a free agent after a mutual agreement to step down from his position with the Bavarian outfit.

“According to my information, there was a secret meeting in Monaco last Tuesday between ex-Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel (50) and the new Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe (71)!” the head of football at BILD wrote.

“The British billionaire is said to have listened to Tuchel’s vision for the future of United in order to explore a collaboration for the upcoming season.”

The Manchester United shareholder is reportedly a ‘driving force’ behind the club’s efforts to land the 50-year-old, having been left impressed by his accomplishments with Chelsea.

“BILD had recently reported that Ratcliffe was the driving force behind United’s efforts to get Tuchel. Tuchel’s performance at Chelsea FC, with whom he surprisingly won the Champions League in 2021, is said to have greatly impressed the billionaire,” Falk added.

Will Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag?

There’s a certain rationality in sticking with the status quo at Old Trafford.

Though to the neutral observer the Dutchman appears to be ever-fumbling with the task of restoring the Red Devils to their former glory, the ex-AJax boss has hardly been helped by matters behind the scenes.

From navigating the Cristiano Ronaldo affair to a change in ownership behind the scenes – not to mention multiple mini-crises from Jadon Sancho to Mason Greenwood – Ten Hag’s time at Carrington has been characterised by ceaseless turbulence.

That’s of course not to suggest the Manchester United coach’s decision-making has been faultless otherwise.

The opportunity, too, to land a bona fide winner in Thomas Tuchel – a Champions League winner with Chelsea – doesn’t come around often.

The temptation is there for Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The INEOS frontman is leading the charge. The only question that remains: Will he pull the trigger?