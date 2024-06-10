Newcastle United are pushing to complete the signing of Burnley’s James Trafford this summer and following an underwhelming season in the Premier League, fans of the Magpies have their worries.

12 months ago, the 21-year-old was a highly-rated goalkeeper having played a huge role in England winning the under-21s’ European Championship. The Burnley star went through the entire tournament without conceding a goal, while saving a 98th-minute penalty against Spain in the final.

Trafford’s stock has dropped since as he experienced a tough season in the Premier League with The Clarets, making several mistakes on the way to the club getting relegated back down to the Championship.

Despite this, Newcastle are looking to sign the 6ft 3in shot-stopper this summer as the two clubs are currently in talks to get a deal done, reports The Athletic.

The transfer has a lot of fans at the Tyneside club worried after what they saw this season from the 21-year-old; however, given his age and past achievements, one bad campaign should not define the Englishman.

Alan Shearer believes James Trafford has been unfairly treated ahead of potential Newcastle move

Speaking about Trafford on The Rest Is Football podcast earlier this year, Newcastle hero Alan Shearer believes that the goalkeeper was unfairly treated this season given his age.

“I think it’s been a really tough season for him and at times, I think he should’ve been taken out,” the Match of the Day pundit said. “I think it’s been a mistake by Vincent [Kompany] to leave him there at times where he’s been under huge pressure, mistakes.

“And when that happens, I think you’re sometimes better off taken out of the team to sit back and have a look and reflect and give the job to someone else because goalkeeping is a very tough position anyway.