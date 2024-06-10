Arsenal identify 19-goal Premier League striker as Benjamin Sesko alternative

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to The Express.

Mikel Arteta is determined to add more firepower to his squad after losing the Premier League title to Man City in the last two attempts.

The Gunners have bridged the gap on Man City, from five points in 2022-23 to two points in 2023-24.

However, they have failed to finish the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s Man City in the Premier League and in the summer transfer window, the Gunners are ready to splash the cash again to improve the quality of their squad.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a potential choice for the striker position, however, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all interested in signing the Slovenian.

The Gunners could risk missing out on the striker and they have identified an alternative just in case they miss out on the Bundesliga attacker.

At the Emirates Stadium, signing a top-tier striker is a key objective this summer.

In the past, the team decided not to sign a No. 9 in favour of Kai Havertz leading the line in north London.

Solanke will be available to some for £65 million this summer, according to The Athletic.

For the Cherries last season, Solanke registered 19 goals and three assists in his career best season.

Due to his achievements, he has been predicted to sign for a “big six” Premier League team before the next season.

Arsenal target was one of the best strikers last season

Even though Solanke is drawing a lot of attention, Bournemouth will be eager to keep one of their most valuable players.

After Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Alexander Isak, the 26-year-old tied for fourth position in the Premier League scoring standings.

Despite leading the line brilliantly for Andoni Iraola’s team, Solanke was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad in favour of Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Ivan Toney of Brentford.