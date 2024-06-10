Arsenal ready to cut their losses on unwanted star, willing to accept just £10m

Arsenal are reportedly ready to cut their losses on Kieran Tierney this summer as the left-back is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium.

The Metro reports that the North London side are willing to accept just £10m for the Scotland star as they want the player off their books.

Tierney arrived at Arsenal in 2019 after a successful time in Scotland with Celtic, however, things have not gone to plan for the defender at the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League club parted ways with £25m for his services, so they are not suffering a major loss on the player.

The 27-year-old has dealt with many injuries since leaving Glasgow and eventually found himself down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order at Arsenal. The full-back was loaned out to Real Sociedad this season, but once again had fitness issues as he featured for the La Liga club 26 times.

It remains unclear what clubs have a concrete interest in Tierney ahead of the upcoming transfer window but according to Football Insider, the former Celtic star would love to return to his old club, however, a potential deal is complicated.

The report states the Scottish champions are unlikely to be able to afford a permanent transfer for Tierney, while his wages would make a loan move difficult.

Kieran Tierney will help fund a big summer for Arsenal

Although Tierney may bring in just £10m for Arsenal, that will help them add to their squad this summer as the Gunners look to beat Man City to the Premier League title next season.

Arteta is in the market for a new number nine, while a central midfielder could also arrive at the Emirates.

Tierney will be one of many changes at the North London club over the coming months as the next phase of Arteta’s project at Arsenal is set to get underway.