Arsenal learn asking price for summer target with 20-G/A last season

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Mirror, Arsenal are keen on securing his signature but they will have to shell out a premium in order to get the deal done. The report states that Arsenal have been told that they will need to spend £50 million in order to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

Luiz has established himself as a top-quality performer in the Premier League and he picked up 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season. He could transform Arsenal in the middle of the park and he would be a major upgrade on players like Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to spend £50 million on the player in the coming weeks. They need to improve their squad in order to beat Manchester City to the title and someone like Luiz could make a huge difference.

Douglas Luiz would be a quality addition

The 26-year-old Brazilian could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice as well. A move to Arsenal will be an exciting opportunity for the player, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and they are looking to bring in top quality players as well. The West Midlands club are reportedly up a move for Conor Gallagher from Chelsea and that deal is likely to cost around £50 million. It seems that they are looking to raise the funds from the departure of Luiz.

Therefore, it seems unlikely they will lower the price for Luiz in the coming weeks. It seems that Arsenal will have to break the bank if they want to sign the player.