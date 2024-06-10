Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked with the move away from the club this summer and a number of Premier League clubs are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from De Telegraaf relayed by Soccer News, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 23-year-old defender this summer. His contract with the Dutch outfit expires next year and will not want to lose him on a free transfer. It makes sense for them to sell the player this summer for a nominal price.

It will be interesting to see if the three English clubs decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Arsenal could certainly use a versatile defender like him who is capable of slotting into multiple roles. Geertruida can operate as a full-back on both flanks as well as a central defender. He could prove to be the ideal squad player for Arsenal next season. The Gunners will be hoping to do well in the Premier League as well as the Champions League. They need a deeper squad in order to match up to the likes of Manchester City. Signing versatile players like Geertruida could prove to be a wise decision.

Liverpool need more depth in the full-back areas as well. They have appointed the former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as their new manager and it will be interesting to see if the Dutch manager can help facilitate a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

Similarly, Tottenham need more depth in the full-back areas as well. Emerson has been linked with the move away from the club and he will have to be replaced adequately. Geertruida could be a useful option for Ange Postecoglou during rotation and injuries.

A move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the defender and it remains to be seen where he ends up.