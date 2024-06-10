Aston Villa in contact with agents of 28-year-old wide player regarding summer move

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the 28-year-old is on their transfer wish list and they are looking at him as a potential replacement for Matty Cash. Aston Villa director Monchi is ready to go all in for the 28-year-old Dutch international and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

The report states that Aston will have already contacted the agents of the Dutch international regarding a potential move.

Dumfries has a contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2025 and the Italian outfit will be under pressure to sell in this summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer. The report from Calciomercato claims that the player has attracted the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decides to reignite their interest in the player this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign 23-year-old versatile defender
Man United interested in signing Premier League star but club have rejected £30m and want double that
Newcastle join transfer race for 25-year-old Frenchman in the last few hours
Netherlands’ defender #22 Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Aston Villa could land Denzel Dumfries on a bargain

He is likely to be available for a knockdown price and he could prove to be a useful option at the back. The 28-year-old old is capable of operating as the right back, as the left back as well as wing back on both flanks. Apart from his defensive qualities, he will help out in the attack as well.

Aston Villa have secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League and they will be hoping to do well in the European competition. They need players with quality and experience this summer and the defender certainly has the experience of competing in the Champions League. He could prove to be a superb acquisition for the West Midlands club.

More Stories Denzel Dumfries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.