Aston Villa are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the 28-year-old is on their transfer wish list and they are looking at him as a potential replacement for Matty Cash. Aston Villa director Monchi is ready to go all in for the 28-year-old Dutch international and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

The report states that Aston will have already contacted the agents of the Dutch international regarding a potential move.

Dumfries has a contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2025 and the Italian outfit will be under pressure to sell in this summer. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer. The report from Calciomercato claims that the player has attracted the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea in the past. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decides to reignite their interest in the player this summer.

Aston Villa could land Denzel Dumfries on a bargain

He is likely to be available for a knockdown price and he could prove to be a useful option at the back. The 28-year-old old is capable of operating as the right back, as the left back as well as wing back on both flanks. Apart from his defensive qualities, he will help out in the attack as well.

Aston Villa have secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League and they will be hoping to do well in the European competition. They need players with quality and experience this summer and the defender certainly has the experience of competing in the Champions League. He could prove to be a superb acquisition for the West Midlands club.