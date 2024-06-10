Exclusive: Aston Villa paying close attention to 28-year-old’s situation at Tottenham

Giovani Lo Celso is expected to leave Tottenham during the summer transfer window with Aston Villa and several La Liga clubs monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

The Argentina star has been with Spurs since 2020 having moved to the Premier League from Real Betis, however, it is a transfer that has underwhelmed and with one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham, the 28-year-old is expected to be sold this summer.

Ange Postecoglou gave Lo Celso a chance this season as the former PSG star featured in 24 games for Spurs. The Argentine suffered from several injuries throughout the campaign but ultimately, the Australian coach does not see the player as essential heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Matteo Moretto, Tottenham will sell Lo Celso this summer, with Aston Villa and several La Liga clubs interested in the Premier League midfielder.

The Argentina international would love to return to Spain, but it remains to be seen who makes an official move for the 28-year-old.

Aston Villa are monitoring Giovani Lo Celso’s situation at Tottenham

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has stated that Aston Villa could be a destination for Lo Celso having worked with Unai Emery successfully in the past at Villarreal.

It is uncertain if the Birmingham club will make a move, but the transfer journalist states that they are keeping a close eye on the Argentine’s situation.

“Tottenham Hotspur will look to sell Giovani Lo Celso this summer, as he is out of contract next year, and it is almost certain that he will leave the club. I am aware that he would be happy to return to La Liga this summer, and there are multiple clubs interested in making that happen,” Moretto said.

“It is true that he perenially linked Real Betis are an option for him, and they have been in contact recently, but they are not the only ones. It is also true that Aston Villa could be a destination too, because Unai Emery is there and he has worked well with Lo Celso in the past at Villarreal. Villa are paying close attention, but Lo Celso will have plenty of interest in the transfer market, there is no doubt about that.”