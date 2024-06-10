Chelsea striker Armando Broja is appreciated by the Everton board, but a deal currently looks complicated due to the Toffees’ financial situation, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Broja is someone that Everton like, but it seems the Albania international’s situation is not in any way advanced or close to being resolved just yet.

Romano expects Broja to leave Chelsea this summer, but it seems any reports linking the former Fulham loanee with Everton might be a little premature for the time being due to the Merseyside club’s FFP concerns making the move too expensive.

Still, one imagines Broja has the potential to be a useful signing for a club like Everton, and he’d surely see them as a good destination to try to rebuild his career after a difficult last year or so.

The 22-year-old had a decent loan spell at Southampton a few years ago but things haven’t gone well for him since then, as a combination of problems with fitness and form have seen him struggle for playing time at Chelsea, while he was also underwhelming on loan at Fulham in the second half of last season.

Broja transfer update from Fabrizio Romano as Everton links played down

“We also know there will be outgoings at Chelsea this summer, and one player to keep an eye on is Armando Broja, who has been linked with Everton, among others, but what’s really going on?” Romano wrote in today’s column.

“My latest understanding is that the Everton board like Broja but with their financial situation, it’s all on stand-by now. It’s not something imminent or close, interest is there as well as from many other clubs as Broja is 100% expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer.”