Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea’s stance on 21-year-old has not changed

Chelsea have no plans to sell Levi Colwill this summer despite interest from several clubs in the 21-year-old defender.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Englishman is considered an important part of the Blues’ long-term project and have no plans to sell the centre-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

Several clubs have an interest in Colwill as he is one of the Premier League’s best young talents, which includes Liverpool.

The Reds have been long-term admirers of the Chelsea star and this summer the Merseyside club plan to add to their centre-back options. Arne Slot already has a talented backline at Anfield, but if he is to bring another central defender to the club, it will have to be an alternative to Colwill.

Levi Colwill is the future of Chelsea’s defence

Chelsea are one of the clubs that need to sell players before June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, with the Blues making the correct decision not to part ways with Colwill in order to meet their targets.

The 21-year-old is the future of the West London club’s defence and was a key player for Mauricio Pochettino last season, featuring in 32 games for the Argentine coach before missing the end of the campaign with a toe injury.

Colwill’s ability to play as a centre-back and a left-back makes him an important player for any manager who coaches Chelsea over the coming years as versatility is a sought-after trait at the highest level.

Clubs will return during future windows to try and sign the centre-back but for now, the 21-year-old will continue in a blue shirt for the foreseeable future.