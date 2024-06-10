Chelsea target move for £30m player who got relegated from the Premier League

According to The Sun, Burnley are seeking £30 million this summer for goalkeeper James Trafford in the midst of interest from Chelsea and other Premier League clubs.

Even though Trafford had a challenging first season in the Premier League with Burnley, a team that was relegated, he is still considered one of the best and most promising goalkeepers in the country.

After being relegated to the Championship, the Clarets want twice as much money from the Blues as they paid Manchester City last summer.

In the 38 league games that Burnley played last season, Trafford started 28 of them.

However, he was benched for the remaining 10 games by former manager Vincent Kompany in favour of Arijanet Muric.

The new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca sees Trafford as the long term choice for the goalkeeping position.

Maresca has worked with Trafford before at Manchester City during his time as a coach under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues are targeting a move for a goalkeeper who would suit the possession based style of the new manager.

Maresca plays similar to how Guardiola plays, with the goalkeeper building play from the back and for that he needs someone who is good with the ball in his feet.

Djordje Petrovic and Robert Sanchez are impressive when it comes to shot stopping ability but with the ball in their feet, they are not as well-equipped as the Burnley goalkeeper.

Chelsea face competition from Newcastle United to sign the English goalkeeper.

The Magpies have turned their attention to Trafford due to Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s high price tag.

Chelsea need a new ball playing goalkeeper

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Trafford and where he would be playing his football next season.

Chelsea’s interest in the player makes sense, who are looking to provide their manager the right platform to instill his philosophy and bring players who are comfortable in playing the style of football he prefers.

The west Londoners have already secured the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo to improve their defense and a move for Trafford could settle another position for long term in the starting line up.