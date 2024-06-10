Chelsea striker suffers serious injury while on international duty

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury while on international duty with Senegal.

The 22-year-old forward was forced off the field during Senegal’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against DR Congo on June 6, and subsequent MRI scans revealed a severe sprain of the ankle.

Jackson’s injury has ruled him out of Senegal’s upcoming match against Mauritania, and he is also a doubt for the start of Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, which kicks off on July 24 against Wrexham.

The full extent of Jackson’s injury is not yet clear, but he is expected to undergo further assessment and treatment in the coming days.

Statement from Senegalese FA

The Senegalese FA released a statement following the Chelsea player’s injury confirming the seriousness of the ankle sprain.

The statement read (via Evening Standard):

“Nicolas Jackson injured his right ankle during the Senegal-DRC match on June 6, 2024.

“Radiology examinations (MRI) carried out on June 7 revealed a serious sprain of the ankle.”

Jackson’s debut season with Chelsea

Jackson joined Chelsea last summer from Villarreal for a fee close to £30m. He had a mixed season, where he missed a huge number of chances for the Blues.

However, he did manage to score 14 goals by season end, as well as assist another 5 in the Premier League.

Across all competitions, he made 44 appearances, scoring 17 and assisting 6, which on the whole, is a pretty good return on his debut season.

The severity of Jackson’s injury remains uncertain, and it is unclear how much it will impact his preparation for the pre-season.

With the new manager Enzo Maresca at helm, Jackson will hope to recover soon to impress him and secure his place in the squad for the upcoming season.