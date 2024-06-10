World Cup winner pictured in Newcastle new Adidas shirt as transfer claim made

Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has been spotted posing in a Newcastle United shirt while also revealing that he came close to joining them a few times during his playing days.

The 49-year-old was one of the finest forwards of his generation and it would have been exciting to see him in the Premier League at some point.

Instead, Del Piero won multiple Serie A titles, as well as other major honours such as the Champions League, with Juve, and later celebrated winning the World Cup with the Italian national team in 2006.

Del Piero now seems to have shared his affection for another team that plays in black and white stripes, whilst making something of a transfer revelation about them too.

“I wasn’t looking for more money or more things – they gave me good money in Turin and I became captain and stayed 19 years going through everything from paradise to hell and I’m happy about that.