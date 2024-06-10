Exclusive: Real Madrid stance on fitting Mbappe and Endrick in together, according to expert

Real Madrid might have a bit of a challenge next season as they prepare to welcome both Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to the club in an exciting double transfer swoop.

However, there’s also surely the issue of fitting these attacking talents in alongside other big names like Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes, so it remains to be seen precisely what Carlo Ancelotti’s line up will look like.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano provided his insight into the situation, explaining that Real Madrid are relaxed about the prospect of having both players on their books.

Romano says Endrick is considered a fantastic talent, so one imagines there’s little for Los Blancos fans to worry about, as the Brazilian teenager will surely get his chance at the Bernabeu, even with the presence of other stars like Mbappe and Vinicius in a similar position to him.

Endrick transfer not an issue for Real Madrid

Romano also spoke about his personal excitement about seeing Endrick playing at the top level in Europe next season after showing himself to be such an exciting talent with Palmeiras in his native Brazil.

“Endrick continues to shine for the Brazilian national team, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he and Kylian Mbappe fit in together at Real Madrid next season,” Romano said.

“All people at Real Madrid are quite relaxed, they’re sure that Endrick will shine and nothing will change with Mbappe’s arrival. Endrick is considered a fantastic talent, Real Madrid believe their early move for him in December 2022 was the perfect strategy to get one of the best gems in the world.

“Personally, I’m really excited to see him playing in Europe next season, he looks like a top, top talent and ready to make the step up to this level.”