Manchester United are gearing up for the upcoming transfer window with plans to strengthen their squad for the next season.

While the Red Devils are preparing bids for several targets, they are also receiving offers for their current players.

Galatasaray make absurd offer for United duo

According to Turkish outlet Milliyet, Manchester United have reportedly received an absurd proposal from Galatasaray.

The Istanbul-based club are keen on signing the duo of Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Galatasaray’s head coach, Okan Buruk, has reportedly made these two players a priority for the upcoming transfer window.

However, the package that Galatasaray have offered is worth just €25 million (£21 million) for both McTominay and Wan-Bissaka.

McTominay is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, which is set to expire next year, although the club has an option to extend it for an additional year. Similarly, Wan-Bissaka is also in the final year of his contract, which he last renewed earlier in January.

Despite both players entering their final year, Manchester United are unlikely to be satisfied with the Turkish club’s offer.

According to Transfermarkt, the combined market value of McTominay and Wan-Bissaka is €52 million, with McTominay valued at €32 million and Wan-Bissaka at €20 million respectively.

Scott McTominay’s performance last season

McTominay has had the best season of his career under Erik ten Hag. He scored 10 goals and assisted 3 in 43 appearances across all competitions, and was a constant threat for the opposition from the midfield.

Given his pivotal role and outstanding performance, it is extremely unlikely that the club will consider selling him, especially for an offer like that.