Exclusive: Chelsea & Tottenham expected to try transfer moves for €26m Bundesliga star

Chelsea and Tottenham have in recent days made checks on the situation of Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich, with offers expected for the player, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Fuhrich has a €26million release clause in his Stuttgart contract, and it seems likely he’s going to attract proposals from the Premier League in the coming days, CaughtOffside understands, with Chelsea and Spurs thought to be showing the strongest interest, while other German clubs such as Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund also monitoring his situation.

Clubs from La Liga could also get involved, though Fuhrich himself is not thought to be desperate for a move away from Stuttgart, as he’s happy and views it as significant that they’ll be playing in the Champions League next season.

The 26-year-old made a good contribution to Stuttgart last season as they finished second in the Bundesliga, weighing in with eight goals and seven assists in the league.

Fuhrich transfer: Will he end up at Chelsea or Tottenham?

Fuhrich looks like he has it in him to make an impact at the very highest level, so this could be an interesting summer for him if the likes of Chelsea and Spurs are really serious about snapping him up.

The Germany international clearly seems keen to play in the Champions League with his current club, and that won’t be possible if he moves to either of the London clubs mentioned above.

Still, the lure of playing in the Premier League, with both the prestige and financial reward that brings, might be too hard for Fuhrich to turn down, as it remains to be seen if that opportunity will ever come for him again.

Chelsea could do with more options in attack after the unconvincing form of players like Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke, while Spurs will also surely want more depth up front to take the pressure off Son Heung-min.