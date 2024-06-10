Germany duo had to be separated after heated training ground altercation

The UEFA European Championship is set to begin this Friday in Germany, with all participating nations completing their preparations.

However, the host nation, considered one of the tournament favourites, has encountered a disruption during training.

Reports from German outlet Bild reveal that Antonio Rudiger and Niclas Fullkrug clashed during a public training session attended by 4,000 fans.

The altercation occurred during a crossing drill, where repeated tackles between the two players escalated tensions. Frustrated after being taken down, Fullkrug reportedly cursed at Rudiger, further intensifying the situation.

The confrontation nearly turned physical as the players pushed each other, prompting assistant coach Sandro Wagner to intervene and separate them.

Despite the heated exchange, the report claims that the issue has been resolved, with no lingering animosity between Rudiger and Fullkrug.

The clash comes shortly after the two faced off in the Champions League final earlier this month, where Rudiger’s Real Madrid triumphed over Fullkrug’s Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 victory.

As Germany prepares to host Euro 2024, head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be keen to ensure team unity and cohesion heading into the tournament.

Nagelsmann hopes to avoid further incidents and maintain a harmonious atmosphere within the squad as they aim for success on home soil.

