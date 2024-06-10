The 17th men’s UEFA European Championship will get underway on Friday night when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

Germany will be widely expected to get off to a winning start against Scotland – who have never progressed beyond the group stage at a major tournament.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland booked their spot at Euro 2024 in style by taking 17 points from eight games in a qualifying group that also included Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

But Clarke’s side have only won one of their last nine matches and that was a sluggish 2-0 victory over Gibraltar earlier this month.

Conversely, Germany – now under the management of Julian Nagelsmann – have looked sharp recently.

Die Mannschaft – who did not take part in Euro 2024 qualifying after receiving a bye as the host nation – are unbeaten this calendar year.

Germany beat France and the Netherlands in March. Nagelsmann’s men then drew with Ukraine at the start of this month before finishing their Euro 2024 preparations with a 2-1 win over Greece.

Are tickets still available for Germany vs Scotland?

Friday’s game at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena – which will be called Fußball Arena Munchen this summer due to UEFA’s policy on stadium sponsorship – will be preceded by the official Euro 2024 opening ceremony.

Tickets for the game and the pre-match show were unsurprisingly in high-demand and sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Germany vs Scotland head to head

Scotland have not beaten Germany since April 1999 when Don Hutchison netted the winner in a 1-0 victory in Bremen in a friendly.

The two sides have met four times since then, with Germany winning three and drawing one.

Thomas Muller bagged a brace and Ilkay Gundogan also scored in the most recent meeting – a 3-2 Germany win in Glasgow in a Euros qualifier in September 2015.

Muller and Gundogan are both likely to feature on Friday night, having been including in Germany’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Gundogan will be Germany’s captain throughout the tournament.

Meet the teams

Germany squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Scotland squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell) Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (unattached), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

