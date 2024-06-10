Player arrives in London today to complete West Ham transfer

Brazilian wonderkid Luis Guilherme is reportedly arriving in London today to finalise his transfer to West Ham United as this saga finally seems to be nearing a conclusion.

Guilherme is considered a huge talent, and it seems the 18-year-old had some last-minute offers from elsewhere, including big-money proposals from the Saudi Pro League, though he’s now finally closing in on his move to the London Stadium.

The teenager should end up being a smart long-term purchase for the Hammers, who will no doubt want to inject some youth and quality into this side as they start a new era under manager Julen Lopetegui, who recently replaced David Moyes.

Guilherme will surely end up being a key player for the West Ham first-team before too long, and perhaps even straight away, which could help the club continue the progress up the table they’ve made in recent years.

On top of that, there will surely also be the potential for WHUFC to cash in on Guilherme at some point in the future if bigger clubs start to take notice of him once he shows what he can do in the Premier League.

West Ham won’t want to be seen as too much of a stepping stone club like that, but it’s part of reality, particularly in the Financial Fair Play era, that cashing in on some big names will be necessary from time to time, so identifying young players on the cheap before selling at a higher price later is a key part of the footballing business now.