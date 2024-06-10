Jose Mourinho has informed Fenerbahce of his desire to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The Portuguese manager, who returned to management with the Turkish side last week, is looking to bolster the squad and has identified Hojbjerg as a key target.

Mourinho submits details report on Hojbjerg

According to Turkish news outlet Yeni Malatya, Mourinho considers Hojbjerg to be an ideal player for Fenerbahce.

Mourinho has reportedly submitted an extensive report to the club hierarchy, detailing the Danish midfielder’s potential contributions and emphasising why he is the perfect player for the club to sign this summer.

The report adds that following Mourinho’s recommendation, Fenerbahce are now set to officially begin proceedings to secure Hojbjerg’s transfer.

The club aims to finalise a deal as soon as possible and will start by evaluating the player’s contract and fee before making a move.

Reunion with Mourinho

Hojbjerg joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2020 and quickly established himself as a consistent performer in the midfield.

Under Mourinho’s previous tenure at Tottenham, he was a pivotal player at the club, however, under Ange Postecoglou, Hojbjerg has seen his role reduced to that of a squad player, with most of his appearances last season coming from the bench.

With Hojbjerg entering the final year of his contract, which expires in June next year, Tottenham recognise the need to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

The prospect of reuniting with Mourinho at Fenerbahce could be an attractive option for Hojbjerg, offering him the regular football he desires and the opportunity to play under a manager who values his abilities.