Journalist confirms Tottenham have scouted Premier League defender ahead of the summer transfer window

Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold has confirmed that the club have scouted Nottingham Forest defender Murillo and Stuttgart’s Hiroki Ito ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite securing defensive talents like Micky van de Ven last summer and Radu Dragusin in January, Spurs remain keen on further strengthening their backline.

This desire is compounded by the injury and suspension concerns that affected primary defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero last season, which forced them to play make-shift defenders.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted at the need to add another central defender to the squad. The necessity for defensive reinforcements has become more apparent following the departures of Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga, and the expected sale of Joe Rodon.

However, journalist Alasdair Gold in his latest report for Football London claims that while Spurs acknowledge the need for another centre-back, the club intends to prioritize addressing the defensive requirement later in the summer. Instead, Postecoglou’s immediate focus is on bolstering the midfield and attack.

The 25-year-old Hiroki Ito and the 21-year-old Murillo are both promising defensive talents that Tottenham is considering. Ito, known for his versatility in playing both centre-back and left-back positions, could provide valuable cover for Destiny Udogie.

Meanwhile, Murillo, a young Brazilian talent who joined Nottingham Forest last summer, offers potential and skill.

Ange has made it clear that he wants the club to be challenging for the title and the club will aim to build him a squad capable of doing so.