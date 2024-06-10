Juventus will hold talks with Aston Villa over Douglas Luiz in the coming days but a deal will be hard for the Serie A giants to complete.

The Italian club are not in the best situation financially heading into the summer transfer market but are fans of Luiz and want to add the Brazilian to their squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the only way Juve can get the deal done is by including players in their bid. Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie are two players the European giants are considering offering to Aston Villa as talks are set to get underway in the coming days.

Villa will not want to lose Luiz ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as they need a strong squad to compete in the Champions League upon their return to Europe’s top competition.

The signing of the Villa star would be a big coup for Juventus as the 26-year-old has been a long-term target for Arsenal and is one of their first options if they add to their midfield this summer.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa are one club that need to sell players before June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules which will give clubs hope of landing Luiz.

The Birmingham outfit are said to want £50m for the Brazilian as Arsenal contemplate making a move for the midfielder having seen their attempts fail in the past.

The Gunners wanted to bring Luiz to the Emirates in 2022, but Villa rejected their bids before the player signed a new deal with the Birmingham-based team. The 26-year-old would be a great addition to Mikel Arteta’s side, but it remains to be seen if they make an official move for the player, or if Juventus get there first.