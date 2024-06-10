Exclusive: Chelsea agree personal terms and close in on Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target

Chelsea are continuing their efforts to complete a transfer deal for Brazilian wonderkid Pedro Lima, who was also wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea are leading the race for Lima’s signature after agreeing personal terms with the player, but he was also on the radar of the Blues’ biggest rivals such as Arsenal and Liverpool.

Chelsea have established themselves as a club keen to recruit and develop the best young players in the world, however, with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali making it one of the defining features of their ownership since purchasing the club from Roman Abramovich.

While Abramovich had tended to focus more on delivering ready-made big-name superstars to Chelsea, the west London giants are now taking a more long-term approach to building a project at Stamford Bridge.

Lima now looks like being the next name through the door, if negotiations with his club Sport Recife can progress well.

Lima transfer: Chelsea expected to complete €15m deal

While this is not a done deal yet, Chelsea are expected to win the race for Lima and sign the talented 17-year-old full-back for a fee of around €15million, CaughtOffside understands.

Lima would then be expected to sign a long-term contract with Chelsea, and their fans will no doubt be excited to see yet another top young South American talent on the way.

Kendry Paez will also be joining CFC in the near future, while a deal is also expected to be wrapped up for Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

Lima should end up being a key player for Chelsea one day if he can fulfil his potential, and one imagines the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City will be disappointed to have missed out on this real prodigy, who looks destined for a big career at the top level.