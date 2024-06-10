Liverpool can land attacking target in a bargain deal for just £26m

Liverpool are ready to start a new era under manager Arne Slot and they have been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are expected to be active in the transfer window, which is opening in four days.

The Merseyside club need additions to their attack and defense this summer and the Reds have identified the targets they want to bring to Anfield.

One of their targets is Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa, who can play on either flank or behind the striker, making him a versatile player.

Tutto Juve, citing Gazzetta dell Sport, an Italian media publication, claims that Chiesa may be leaving Juventus this summer.

The Italian attacker has long been linked with Liverpool, and it appears the Reds may finally get their man.

Chiesa may now be available for as low as £26 million, according to TuttoJuve, which is a major boost for the Reds who would love to sign him in a bargain deal.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been mentioned in the report as the clubs who could look to sign the Italian attacker.

The Reds and Chiesa have a lengthy history together. He has frequently been mentioned as Mohamed Salah’s potential replacement, and these ties have just reappeared again.

It has been reported that Liverpool’s scouts watched the Coppa Italia final, where Chiesa was instrumental in Juventus’ 1-0 triumph over Atalanta to win their first trophy in three years.

Chiesa can add depth and quality to the Liverpool attack

The 26-year-old made an impression with his performance, and adding him might greatly expand Liverpool’s offensive options.

He can provide the Reds with pace, creativity and an element of unpredictability with his game.

For the fee mentioned in the report, signing the Juventus player is a no brainer and the Premier League club should be all over the move.

Th potential signing of Chiesa would give the new manager an encouraging start at the club who is rebuilding the team to challenge for trophies again.