Virgil van Dijk has continued his impressive form by getting on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game, helping Netherlands to a comfortable lead against Iceland.
The Liverpool captain, who scored against Canada on Thursday, found the net again tonight with a powerful header.
The goal, van Dijk’s 9th for his country, came from a corner. After a series of headers within the penalty area, the 31-year-old defender rose highest to head the ball past the goalkeeper from close range, doubling the Netherlands’ lead.
Watch the goal below:
