Video: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk heads in Netherlands’ second of the night against Iceland

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Virgil van Dijk has continued his impressive form by getting on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game, helping Netherlands to a comfortable lead against Iceland.

The Liverpool captain, who scored against Canada on Thursday, found the net again tonight with a powerful header.

The goal, van Dijk’s 9th for his country, came from a corner. After a series of headers within the penalty area, the 31-year-old defender rose highest to head the ball past the goalkeeper from close range, doubling the Netherlands’ lead.

Watch the goal below:

Footage courtesy: DAZN

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool put contract talks for major star on hold amid Arne Slot decision
Report: European club makes crazy double offer for Manchester United duo
Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea’s stance on 21-year-old has not changed
More Stories netherlands Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.