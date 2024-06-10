Liverpool have concrete interest in 22-year-old Man United target this summer

Liverpool are keen on signing Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are targeting a long-term replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk and the 22-year-old Portuguese international is a concrete target for them.

The defender has a £51 million release clause in his contract, but the report states that he could be made available for a fee of around £40 million. Liverpool certainly feel that he is an affordable option for them, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

Joel Matip left the club on a free transfer and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for Liverpool this summer.

£40 million for Inacio would be a solid investment and the defender could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons. He is a prodigious talent with a bright future. He has already proven himself as a reliable performer in the Portuguese top-flight and in the european competitions.

Goncalo Inacio might fancy Liverpool move

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite attractive for the player as well. It will be a step up in his career and regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face competition for Manchester United who are keen on the player as well. They will need to find a quality replacement for Raphael Varane and the 22-year-old fits the profile. It will be interesting to see where Inacio ends up eventually.

Both clubs should be able to afford the £40 million asking price for him. Liverpool will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football next season and it remains to be seen whether that gives them an edge in the transfer race.