Liverpool learn asking price for 11-goal target with rivals set to lower their demands

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 19-year-old could be sold to balance the books as Newcastle look to comply with the financial regulations. They will not want to risk a point deduction next season and it remains to be seen whether they can raise the necessary funds in the coming weeks.

Minteh has been linked with a move to Liverpool and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can get the deal done. Initially, there were rumours that the player could cost around £40 million. However, a report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle could accept the fee of around £25 million for the highly-rated winger.

It is no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with the player this summer. Minteh was on at Dutch club Feyenoord last season and he worked under Arne Slot. Minteh scored 11 goals and picked up six assists in all competitions. Meanwhile, Slot has taken over at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he is keen on a reunion with the player.

Liverpool could use Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the wide areas and the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term investment. Minteh will add goals, flair and pace to the Liverpool attack. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite attractive as well. Slot could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Liverpool must look to add more quality to their squad if they want to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal next season. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The reported £25 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential in today’s market. The 19-year-old could end up justifying the investment in the long run.