Liverpool plot swap deal for 23-year-old attacker involving Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Liverpool are reportedly open to a swap deal with Real Madrid that involves Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rodrygo.

The Reds want to use the uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian attacker as an opportunity to make a move for him, according to Spanish outlet Nacional.

Liverpool are expected to be active in the market to add new players to their squad and hand new manager Arne Slot the opportunity to challenge for trophies next season.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season and failed to win the Europa League.

Despite winning the Carabao Cup, Liverpool ended the 2023-24 disappointed with their over all performances.

As they plan to make moves in the transfer window, the Reds are ready to target the Real Madrid attacker.

In order to reduce the price of the transfer, the Premier League club are open to including their key player Alexander-Arnold in a swap deal.

The La Liga and Champions League winners have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian sensational Endrick is heading on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu along with the French attacker.

The latest moves from Los Blancos will make it difficult for Rodrygo to get playing time at the club and Liverpool are ready to take advantage of that situation.

According to the Catalan media source, they value the Brazilian attacker at 100 million euros (£85 million).

The Merseyside club feel that adding Alexander-Arnold would not only reduce the cost of the deal but also bring Real Madrid to the negotiation table.

The England full-back is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and with uncertainty surrounding his future following the departure of Klopp, the Reds are ready to cash in on him.

With Liverpool looking for a long term replacement of Mohamed Salah, who is also entering the final year of his contract at the club, making a move for Rodrygo makes complete sense.

However, losing someone like Alexander-Arnold, who is one of the best players in the Premier League and currently the vice-captain of the club, should not be on their agenda.

Liverpool should keep Alexander-Arnold at all costs

Slot would be hoping to keep the core of the Liverpool team at the club and Alexander-Arnold is not only a key member of the team but also a boyhood club fan.

The right-back is currently on international duty with England getting ready to feature in the Euro this summer and he would be hoping to avoid attention regarding a move away from the Premier League club.

The Merseyside club should do everything in their power to extend the contract of the England international and avoid thinking about a sale of one of their most valuable players.